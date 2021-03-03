 Skip to main content
Golf outing June 21 benefits Racine Zoo
Golf outing June 21 benefits Racine Zoo

MOUNT PLEASANT — Registration is open for the second annual A Round for Rhinos nine-hole charity golf outing to benefit the Racine Zoo.

It will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 21, at Meadowbrook County Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road.

The outing features nine holes of golf, a complimentary cart, gourmet dinner and two cigars. A cash bar will be available.

The cost is $200; a portion of the registration is tax deductible. To register, go to racinezoo.org.

Proceeds benefit daily needs and veterinary care of the Racine Zoo animals.

