YORKVILLE — 4th Fest of Greater Racine is raising funds for the community’s parade and fireworks by having a golf outing at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 22, at South Hills Country Club, 3047 Highway 41, followed by dinner and raffles at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave., Sturtevant.

“Everybody loves a parade,” stated Lou Toutant, 4th Fest of Greater Racine board member and golf outing volunteer. “We are bringing back this golf outing, which was gaining momentum just before COVID, because we know that everybody loves the Racine parade. Enjoying a round of golf to support the parade and fireworks is the perfect way to spend a summer afternoon.”

The $120 ticket includes lunch and dinner. To reserve a spot by July 8 or to sponsor the event, contact Lou Toutant at 262-620-4274 or email loutoutant@gmail.com.