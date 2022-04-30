Golf outing, cigar dinner to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

MOUNT PLEASANT — A golf outing and cigar dinner to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters will be held Monday, June 6, at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road.

Golf for those playing 18 holes begins at noon; nine holes at 3 p.m. Cocktails begin at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is at 6:30 p.m.

The dinner menu is a garden salad, beef filet with grilled asparagus,garlic mashed potatos and chocolate mousse.

The cost is $160 for 18 holes golf, cart, boxed lunch and dinner; $110 for nine holes, cart and dinner; or $65 for dinner only. Each option includes cigars. Tickets are available at Timer’s Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0