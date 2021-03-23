 Skip to main content
Golf outing, cigar dinner to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters
Golf outing, cigar dinner to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

MOUNT PLEASANT — A golf outing and cigar dinner to benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters will be held Thursday, June 3 at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road.

A shot gun start begins at 3 p.m. Cocktails begin at 5:30 p.m. and dinner is at 6 p.m.

The dinner menu is a salad, 16-ounce prime rib, asparagus, baked potato and chocolate cake.

The cost is $100 for golf and dinner, or $65 for dinner only. Tickets are available at Timer’s Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave. Ticket sales end May 28.

