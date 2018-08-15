Subscribe for 17¢ / day

YORKVILLE — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Racine and Kenosha County will hold its annual Golf Outing and Cigar Dinner at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at Ives Grove Golf Links, 14101 Washington Ave.

Cocktails follow the golf outing at 5:30 p.m. and the and cigar dinner starts at 6:30 p.m.

The cost for golf and dinner is $90; dinner only is $65. Tickets can be purchased through Sept. 14 at Timers Beverage Center, 3800 Northwestern Ave., or at the Big Brothers Big Sisters office, 3131 Taylor Ave., Building 4. For more information, call Shawn Voss at 262-637-2704.

