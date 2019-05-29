{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — The second annual Tee Off for Tiny Homes golf tournament will be held Friday, June 28, at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149 N. Green Bay Road.

The outing will benefit the James A. Peterson Veteran Village, which helps at-risk military veterans by providing food, clothing, shelter and other basic human needs.

The format for golf will be a four-person scramble. Proper attire will be required at the golf course (no tank or swim tops, metal spikes).

Check-in is at 11 a.m. and golf begins with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Dinner follows at 6:30 p.m. A social hour is at 5:30 p.m. A silent auction and 50/50 raffle will be held with the silent auction closing at 7:30 p.m.

The $135 fee includes golf, cart, range balls, lunch and catered dinner. The cost for dinner only is $50. To register or make a donation, go to http://birdeasepro.com/veteranstinyhomes.

