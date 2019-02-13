Try 1 month for 99¢

RACINE — The Washington Park Golferettes are welcoming new members to its Thursday morning women’s golf league. Play will begin Thursday, May 9. A preseason banquet for new and returning members will be held Thursday, May 2.

For more membership information, contact Mary Sue Langendorf at 262-554-7894 or Sandy Kairis at 262-886-5518.

