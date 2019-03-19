Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — The Washington Park Tuesday Women's Golf League is accepting new members for the 2019 golf season.

The golf league begins play on May 7 and continues through Sept. 25. Beginner and skilled players welcome. The annual spring luncheon is scheduled for Tuesday, April 30. Current and new members are welcome.

For more information, call Mandy Schnack 262-633-9922. For luncheon information, call before April 15.

