YORKVILLE — The Ives Grove Women's Golf Club Tuesday morning league is accepting new members for the nine-hole and 18-hole leagues.
The spring luncheon will be held April 30. League play begins May 7.
To join a league or attend the luncheon, contact Marcia Sieckman at 262-909-2847 or Judie Nielsen at 262-939-5662.
