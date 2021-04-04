'Gold star' families can seek employment under federal program

Gold star families are those who have lost loved ones in the line of duty in the U.S. military.
The fellowship program, established in 2019, provides employment opportunities for families.
The fellow will help local veterans and their families with federal casework assistance and act as a facilitator between federal, state and local agencies.
Applicants must be the parent, spouse, sibling, child or stepchild of a military member who either died on active duty or who received an honorable discharge and then died due to a related disability within four years.
Applicants should go to usajobs.gov and search “Gold Star Family Fellowship Program” for more information and how to apply.
George Propsom, of Racine waves an American Flag, as he drives his 1939 Ford in the Racine Fourth Fest Parade Saturday morning, July 4, 2015. The theme of Racine’s 79th Fourth of July Parade was “Welcome Home!” The parade featured 128 entries.
John Rowland takes his grandchildren Maddox McGurie, 4, and Finley McGurie, 11 months, for a bike ride along the parade rout before the start of the Racine Fourth Fest Parade Saturday morning, July 4, 2015. The theme of Racine’s 79th Fourth of July Parade was “Welcome Home!” The parade featured 128 entries.
Destiney Horner, 21, blows bubbles as she walks with the Marcus Theatres entry in the Racine Fourth Fest Parade Saturday morning, July 4, 2015. The theme of Racine’s 79th Fourth of July Parade was “Welcome Home!” The parade featured 128 entries.
Win Crawford, 20 of Lake Forest, Ill., holds an American Flag, as he marches with other Carthage College students during the Racine Fourth Fest Parade Saturday morning, July 4, 2015. The theme of Racine’s 79th Fourth of July Parade was “Welcome Home!” The parade featured 128 entries.
Jasmine Liss, 15, performs on her horse during the Racine Fourth Fest Parade Saturday morning, July 4, 2015. The theme of Racine’s 79th Fourth of July Parade was “Welcome Home!” The parade featured 128 entries.
Jacob Govednik, 2 1/2, waves at the fire trucks during the Racine Fourth Fest Parade Saturday morning, July 4, 2015. The theme of Racine’s 79th Fourth of July Parade was “Welcome Home!” The parade featured 128 entries.
Members of the Kilties perform during the Racine Fourth Fest Parade Saturday morning, July 4, 2015. The theme of Racine’s 79th Fourth of July Parade was “Welcome Home!” The parade featured 128 entries.
The Iwo Jima float from Marine Corps League Agerholm-Gross Detachment travels along Main Street during the Racine Fourth Fest Parade Saturday morning, July 4, 2015. The theme of Racine’s 79th Fourth of July Parade was “Welcome Home!” The parade featured 128 entries.
Pete Nelson from Jolly Giants walks along the parade route during the Racine Fourth Fest Parade Saturday morning, July 4, 2015. The theme of Racine’s 79th Fourth of July Parade was “Welcome Home!” The parade featured 128 entries.
Karen Veselik, 49, holds a "Made in America" sign over her son, Joe, 20, before the start of the Racine Fourth Fest Parade Saturday morning, July 4, 2015. The theme of Racine’s 79th Fourth of July Parade was “Welcome Home!” The parade featured 128 entries.
Horlick cheerleaders wave to the crowd during the Racine Fourth Fest Parade Saturday morning, July 4, 2015. The theme of Racine’s 79th Fourth of July Parade was “Welcome Home!” The parade featured 128 entries.
Miss Racine Alyssa Bohm waves to the crowd during the Racine Fourth Fest Parade Saturday morning, July 4, 2015. The theme of Racine’s 79th Fourth of July Parade was “Welcome Home!” The parade featured 128 entries.
Keith Scarabs of the Tripoli Motor Club, performs with other members during the Racine Fourth Fest Parade Saturday morning, July 4, 2015. The theme of Racine’s 79th Fourth of July Parade was “Welcome Home!” The parade featured 128 entries.
The Fourth Fest Color Guard marches down Main Street during the Racine Fourth Fest Parade Saturday morning, July 4, 2015. The theme of Racine’s 79th Fourth of July Parade was “Welcome Home!” The parade featured 128 entries.
The Snap-On float won the Kenneth Weil Award during the Racine Fourth Fest Parade on Saturday morning. The theme of Racine’s 79th Independence Day parade was “Welcome Home!” The parade featured 128 entries. For more photos from Saturday's parade, turn to County & Region, Page 11A.
Madelin Hultquist is rolled down Main Street by Katie Ford, as they perform during the Racine Fourth Fest Parade Saturday morning, July 4, 2015. The theme of Racine’s 79th Fourth of July Parade was “Welcome Home!” The parade featured 128 entries.
Alayna Hernandez, 5, helps her mom Crystal, 28, roll as members of the Anchor Fitness entry exercise during the Racine Fourth Fest Parade Saturday morning, July 4, 2015. The theme of Racine’s 79th Fourth of July Parade was “Welcome Home!” The parade featured 128 entries.
People applaud World War II veterans during the Racine Fourth Fest Parade Saturday morning, July 4, 2015. The theme of Racine’s 79th Fourth of July Parade was “Welcome Home!” The parade featured 128 entries.
Mac and Cheese Molly waves an American Flag as she rides the Oscar Mayer Weiner Mobile during the Racine Fourth Fest Parade Saturday morning, July 4, 2015. The theme of Racine’s 79th Fourth of July Parade was “Welcome Home!” The parade featured 128 entries.
Girls wave flags from the Miss Latina Racine Scholarship entry during the Racine Fourth Fest Parade Saturday morning, July 4, 2015. The theme of Racine’s 79th Fourth of July Parade was “Welcome Home!” The parade featured 128 entries.
David Bosch, of the University of Wisconsin Marching Band, performs with other band members during the Racine Fourth Fest Parade Saturday morning, July 4, 2015. The theme of Racine’s 79th Fourth of July Parade was “Welcome Home!” The parade featured 128 entries.
Horlick High School cheerleaders wave to the crowd during the Racine Fourth Fest Parade on Saturday morning. The theme of Racine’s 79th Fourth of July Parade was “Welcome Home!” The parade featured 128 entries.
People lined Main Street to enjoy the Racine Fourth Fest Parade Saturday morning, July 4, 2015. The theme of Racine’s 79th Fourth of July Parade was “Welcome Home!” The parade featured 128 entries, including the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Badger Band, the Wiener Mobile and the popular Iwo Jima Float, along with horses, clowns, jugglers, antique cars, military heroes, award-winning marching bands (and drum and bugle corps), floats, dance troupes, sports heroes, school groups, politicians, and other dignitaries. The parade began at Goold and Main streets and proceeded south on Main Street to 14th Street.
