Go on a virtual camping trip

BRIGHTON — The Bong Naturalist Association, the friend’s group for Richard Bong State Recreation Area, announces a Memorial Day weekend virtual camping experience, Wi Go Camp-in.

Wisconsin State parks remain closed for this Memorial Day so the public is invited to join the friends of Wisconsin state parks for some virtual camping fun at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, May 24. The WI GO Camp-in will be livestreamed on YouTube.

People are invited to set up their campsite at home — in your house, driveway or backyard — and post those photos before joining the evening.

Suggested activities include listening to music, learn to make a craft or conduct nighttime experiments, visit a frog pond, sample wild edible recipes, attend a turtle lunchtime and check out the night sky. The event aims to bring the spirit of Wisconsin state parks right into a home.

For more information, go to https://sites.google.com/view/wi-go-camp-in/home.

