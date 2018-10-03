RACINE — The American Cancer Society is pairing up with the Racine Zoo to host the first Glow in the Dark 5K Fun Run/Walk at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13, at the zoo, 2131 Main St.
Check-in is at 5 p.m. at the main zoo entrance.
Fees are $40 for adults and $30 for children in advance; $40 for all at the gate. There is no fee for ages 2 and younger (strollers are welcome). Zoo members receive a discount.
Participants receive a T-shirt, swag bag, competition medal and zoo penny (tag with runner's number), a post-race refreshment and one zoo general admission ticket (can be used after event).
To register, go to www.racinezoo.org/product/glow-5k-runwalk.
