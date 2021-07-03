Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast receive grant

RACINE COUNTY — Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast (GSWISE) announced an investment of $5,000 from SC Johnson to support girl scouting in Racine County. This grant will make it possible for GSWISE to bring the girl scout leadership experience to more girls.

Girl scouting began in in Racine County in 1919 when five troops began meeting independently of one another at different churches throughout the county. Today, nearly 1,200 girls in Racine County are girl scouts. The program continues to stay true to its mission to build girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place, as evidenced by some of the highest award projects completed by Racine County girl scouts this year.

Through the highest awards program, girls identify a global, national or local issue and then develop a project to address it. Open to girl scouts in grades four through 12, the program teaches girls how to design and execute service projects that produce measurable and sustainable change.

Girl scouts who receive one of the highest awards demonstrate achievements in leadership development, project planning and taking action to make a positive, sustainable impact in the community. The three levels — gold, silver and bronze — represent increasing levels of independence and complexity.

Awards