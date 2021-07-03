Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast receive grant

RACINE COUNTY — Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast (GSWISE) announced an investment of $5,000 from SC Johnson to support girl scouting in Racine County. This grant will make it possible for GSWISE to bring the girl scout leadership experience to more girls.
Girl scouting began in in Racine County in 1919 when five troops began meeting independently of one another at different churches throughout the county. Today, nearly 1,200 girls in Racine County are girl scouts. The program continues to stay true to its mission to build girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place, as evidenced by some of the highest award projects completed by Racine County girl scouts this year.
Through the highest awards program, girls identify a global, national or local issue and then develop a project to address it. Open to girl scouts in grades four through 12, the program teaches girls how to design and execute service projects that produce measurable and sustainable change.
Girl scouts who receive one of the highest awards demonstrate achievements in leadership development, project planning and taking action to make a positive, sustainable impact in the community. The three levels — gold, silver and bronze — represent increasing levels of independence and complexity.
Awards
Two Racine County girl scouts received their Silver Awards at a recent virtual ceremony hosted by GSWISE.
Abby Veto from Troop 9174 in Union Grove created a cookbook and published a website containing a collection of recipes to provide better access to more suitable food and meal options for people with diabetes.
Madeline Thompson from Troop 9344 in Burlington sewed more than 50 face masks that she donated to Love Inc. She also taught students at Dyer Intermediate School sewing skills to make additional face masks for themselves and the community.
On the bronze level, Troop 9437, which meets at Gifford Elementary, assembled 24 kindness kits including toys, a handmade blanket and comfort items to help children affected by cancer. Participants included Avalyn Adelsen, Annalise Andersen, Josephine Andersen, Mylah Beardsley, Shyann Christensen, Lily Erickson, Alyssa Feest, Brianna Jensen, Kathryn Kovacik, Isabelle Lowry, Eva Motley and Emma Willis.
Troop 31528, which meets at West Ridge Elementary School in Mount Pleasant, secured supply donations of food, paper goods and toys to benefit Kindred Kitties, a no-kill cat shelter. Participants included Delaney Chvilivek, Kate Jaeger, Jocelyn Karle, McKenzie Larsen, Selah Masik, Ava Pinnow, Madi Radke and Aubrie Shelby.
How to participate
To volunteer, reconnect, donate or join girl scouting, go to the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast website, gswise.org; email customercare@gswise.org; or call 800-565-4475.