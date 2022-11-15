Gifts made from nature program at River Bend

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering its "Gifts of Nature" program for ages 7 and older from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10.
Participants will make up to eight different unique gifts using materials found in nature. River Bend volunteers and naturalists will help them create objects from a variety of mediums.
The $60 fee includes materials. Reservations are required by calling 262-639-1515 or email info@RiverBendNatureCenterRacine.org. Early registration is encouraged.
River Bend Nature Center exists to provide environmental education and outdoor recreation for the children, families and adults of southeastern Wisconsin. Go to RiverBendRacine.org.