 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gifts made from nature program at River Bend

  • 0

CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, is offering its "Gifts of Nature" program for ages 7 and older from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10.

Participants will make up to eight different unique gifts using materials found in nature. River Bend volunteers and naturalists will help them create objects from a variety of mediums.

The $60 fee includes materials. Reservations are required by calling 262-639-1515 or email info@RiverBendNatureCenterRacine.org. Early registration is encouraged.

River Bend Nature Center exists to provide environmental education and outdoor recreation for the children, families and adults of southeastern Wisconsin. Go to RiverBendRacine.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Church to host luncheon for seniors

Church to host luncheon for seniors

FRANKSVILLE — North Cape Lutheran Church, 2644 Raynor Ave., will host a free Amazing Grays luncheon for area senior citizens from 11 a.m. to 2…

Ask Mr. Dad: Sex life after a baby? It's complicated

Ask Mr. Dad: Sex life after a baby? It's complicated

Dear Mr. Dad: I'm going to cut straight to the chase. Our baby was born more than six months ago, and we've had sex a grand total of twice since then. Right after the birth — which was normal in every way — my wife's OB told us that we'd be able to resume our regular sex life after about six weeks. My wife and I are in our mid-20s, and I'm still incredibly attracted to her. She says that she's attracted to me, as well, but that she's simply lost her sex drive. Is that normal? Of course, I don't want to keep bugging her to do something that she'd rather not be doing. But I'm worried that maybe there's something else going on. Is there anything I can do that would help her (and, honestly, myself) and make sure our relationship lasts?

Watch Now: Related Video

Be careful! How electric heaters pose a fire risk

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News