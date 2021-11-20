 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gibbons reelected chairman of Airborne chapter

  • 0

Jack Gibbons of Kenosha has been reelected chairman of the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association.

Other chairmen for the 2021-22 year are: Frank Patino Sr., vice chairman; Gary Beltoya, secretary; and Gibbons, treasurer.

Appointed positions are: Patino, public relations and membership; Beltoya, chaplain; Dan Boring, chapter ambassador chairman; and Al Vittori, school seminar chairman.

For qualifications to chapter membership, contact Patino at 262-989-4541 after 6 p.m.

Jack Gibbons

Gibbons
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

As I See It: Riding in the country

As I See It: Riding in the country

‘Don’t Get Around Much Anymore” was a song written by Duke Ellington and recorded by him and many others. Thanks to Papa Pandemic, that applie…

What's Going On

What's Going On

What’s Going On is a fundraiser listing published on Saturdays in Community. Events held on a regular basis are not used. Announcements must a…

Shoebox collection week under way

Shoebox collection week under way

RACINE — Shoebox collection week for Operation Christmas Child will be held through Nov. 22 at Arise! Christian Stores, 4003 Durand Ave, Suite 5A.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Grocery store shelves impacted by supply chain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News