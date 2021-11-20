Gibbons reelected chairman of Airborne chapter

Jack Gibbons of Kenosha has been reelected chairman of the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association.
Other chairmen for the 2021-22 year are: Frank Patino Sr., vice chairman; Gary Beltoya, secretary; and Gibbons, treasurer.
Appointed positions are: Patino, public relations and membership; Beltoya, chaplain; Dan Boring, chapter ambassador chairman; and Al Vittori, school seminar chairman.
For qualifications to chapter membership, contact Patino at 262-989-4541 after 6 p.m.