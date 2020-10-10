 Skip to main content
Gibbons heads Airborne Chapter
Gibbons heads Airborne Chapter

RACINE — Jack Gibbons of Kenosha has been elected chairman of the Southern Wisconsin All Airborne Chapter of the 82nd Airborne Division Association.

Other chairmen for the 2020-21 year area: Frank Patino Sr., Union Grove, vice chairman; Gary Ladousa, Pleasant Prairie, secretary; and Gibbons, treasurer. Appointed positions are: Patino, public relations chairman, and Gary Beltoya, Kenosha, chaplain.

Nick Pulera of Kenosha is outgoing chairman after 20 years of service to the chapter.

For qualifications to membership, contact Patino at 262-989-4541 before 1 p.m.

