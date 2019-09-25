{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Park and Recreation Department and the Mount Pleasant Citizen Academy Alumni presents the Mount Pleasant Ghost and Goblin Walk from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Mount Pleasant Campus Park, 8500 Campus Drive.

A pre-walk will be held from 3 to 3:45 p.m. for children with special needs and disabilities.

Area business and organizations will be on hand to pass out goodies to participants from the back of their vehicle. It is strongly encouraged they decorate their area for this event.

The Village of Mount Pleasant is accepting registration forms from any Racine County business or nonprofit group that wants to participate. Registration forms can be picked up at the Village of Mount Pleasant or requested via email at gbaumgardt@mtpleasantwi.gov.

Space is limited and will be on a first-come basis via registration forms. There is no charge to participate. Registration forms are due by 4 p.m. Oct. 11.

For updated information, go to facebook.com/MPcommunitycrossroads.

