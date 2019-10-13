MOUNT PLEASANT — The Mount Pleasant Ghost and Goblin Walk will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Mount Pleasant Campus Park, 8500 Campus Drive. A pre-walk for children with special needs and disabilities is from 3 to 3:45 p.m.
Area businesses and organizations will be on hand to pass out goodies to children in costume from the back of their vehicles.
The free event is presented by the Mount Pleasant Park and Recreation Department and Mount Pleasant Citizen Academy alumni. For updated information, go to facebook.com/MPcommunitycrossroads.
