As parks, playgrounds and indoor play centers remain closed due to coronavirus concerns, parents are scrambling to find ways to make sure their kids stay active and engaged. To help parents get creative to ensure that children are staying active and healthy, Monkey Joe’s is sharing some ideas for fun at home.
While Monkey Joe’s wall-to-wall slides, jumps and obstacle courses are temporarily shuttered, they are striving to encourage that kids remain active, happy and healthy.
They offer these tips and tricks to inspire families to come up with entertaining ways to get moving at home:
- Use gear — Basic gear like jump ropes, hula hoops and playground balls are available at most retail stores and for online purchase. These activities contribute to improved agility, musculature and hand-eye coordination.
- At-Home gym — By using sofa cushions and household items like towels, kids can learn to do headstands, cartwheels and other sorts of lateral movement exercises.
- Wheelbarrow, crab and bear-walk races — Not only are these activities fun but holding one of these positions for an extended time can give kids a real workout.
- Obstacle course — By moving around furniture or drawing with chalk on the outside sidewalk, parents can create an obstacle course for their kids.
- Scavenger hunt — By writing clues and hiding them around the residence or in the backyard, parents can educate their children while also keeping them entertained.
To learn more, go to https://play.monkeyjoes.com/activities.
