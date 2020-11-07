GEMS Conference goes on virtually Jan. 13

RACINE — Nearly 650 Racine Unified School District eighth-grade girls are looking forward to the eighth annual GEMS (Girls Empowered by Math and Science) Conference on Jan. 13 through Girls Inc. of Southeast Wisconsin. The conference is typically located at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, however, because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2021 conference will be virtual and just as interactive as previous conferences.

Female role models and other subject matter experts will lead sessions via livestream while students participate in activities like tracking weather, creating art with electricity, designing computer programs and more. Every girl will receive the supplies they need to fully engage in sessions from their homes, learning about a variety of education and career opportunities in the STEM (science, technology, math, science) fields.

The conference is sponsored by SC Johnson and is a collaborative effort between Girls Inc. of Southeast Wisconsin, Racine Unified School District, UW-Parkside, Gateway Technical College, the American Association of University Women, a variety of companies and organizations, and others interested in helping girls reach their highest potential.

Be a sponsor

To sponsor the 2021 GEMS Conference to help close the gap for women in STEM, send a message to gems@girlsincsewi.org, and a member of the GEMS Committee will reach out to you.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0