STURTEVANT — The Racine Geological Society's annual pre-Christmas Gem, Rock, Mineral and Jewelry Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4, at Fountain Banquet Hall, 8505 Durand Ave.

Midwest dealers will offer specimens of minerals, rocks, fossils and gems for sale. Free rock and mineral identification will also be offered. There will be a silent auction, as well as demonstrations on wire wrapping and making gemstone trees by club members. Hourly door prizes will be awarded.

There is no admission fee. Donations accepted will be applied to educational programs provided by the club.

For more information, call 262-989-9193 or go to the club's website, racinegeologicalsociety.weebly.com.

