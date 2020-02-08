Gehring is new NAMI Racine County executive director

RACINE — Michelle Gehring is the new executive director of NAMI Racine County according to board of directors President Patrick Bohon. She joins NAMI Racine after working the last 10 years as clinical assistant professor with a focus on clinical teaching and mental health at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

“We are excited to have Michelle in this vital leadership role," said Bohon. "She brings diverse experience to the position and a passion for advancing the NAMI Racine County vision of creating a compassionate community for all people touched by mental illness in our community."

NAMI Racine County provides support to individuals and families affected by mental illness while focusing on increasing awareness and reducing the stigma of mental illness. As executive director, Gehring will be responsible for all day-to-day aspects of operations. Her first few months will emphasize community engagement and implementation of recently developed plans to enhance NAMI programming.