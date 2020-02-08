Gehring is new NAMI Racine County executive director

RACINE — Michelle Gehring is the new executive director of NAMI Racine County according to board of directors President Patrick Bohon. She joins NAMI Racine after working the last 10 years as clinical assistant professor with a focus on clinical teaching and mental health at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.
“We are excited to have Michelle in this vital leadership role," said Bohon. "She brings diverse experience to the position and a passion for advancing the NAMI Racine County vision of creating a compassionate community for all people touched by mental illness in our community."
NAMI Racine County provides support to individuals and families affected by mental illness while focusing on increasing awareness and reducing the stigma of mental illness. As executive director, Gehring will be responsible for all day-to-day aspects of operations. Her first few months will emphasize community engagement and implementation of recently developed plans to enhance NAMI programming.
"My roots in Racine run deep as I was born here and am surrounded by several generations of family here in Racine County," said Gehring. "My background includes working in both inpatient and outpatient settings with persons affected by mental illness. I also have served as a nurse working with HIV/AIDS, homelessness and health care access issues. NAMI Racine has been such a great partner to me, my former students and the community. I’m looking forward to being part of such a great team and continuing this adventure in a life of service.”
NAMI Racine County recently celebrated its 40th anniversary and views this transition as an opportunity to further the vision of a compassionate community. NAMI will continue to provide advocacy, education, support and awareness so those affected by mental illness can reach their full potential.
To learn more about how to get involved with or donate to NAMI Racine County, go to namiracinecounty.org.