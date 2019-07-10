{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Gateway Technical College’s student chapter of the Association of Information Technology Professionals will hold a public computer repair clinic Saturday, July 13, in Room 116 of the Racine Building at Gateway, 1001 Main St. (use east entrance). Computer check-in is from 8 to 11 a.m. (or until capacity is reached) and pick up is from noon to 1 p.m. Computers will be worked on in a first-come basis until capacity is reached.

Students can assist with the following:

  • Update PC operating systems
  • Check for viruses
  • Diagnose Internet access issues

The clinic is a fundraiser for the student club. Participants are encouraged to contribute $20 for each computer.

