RACINE — Gateway Technical College’s student chapter of the Association of Information Technology Professionals will hold a public computer repair clinic Saturday, July 13, in Room 116 of the Racine Building at Gateway, 1001 Main St. (use east entrance). Computer check-in is from 8 to 11 a.m. (or until capacity is reached) and pick up is from noon to 1 p.m. Computers will be worked on in a first-come basis until capacity is reached.
Students can assist with the following:
- Update PC operating systems
- Check for viruses
- Diagnose Internet access issues
The clinic is a fundraiser for the student club. Participants are encouraged to contribute $20 for each computer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.