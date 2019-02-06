Gateway Technical College wants to honor its alumni who have made the community a better place to live in and has asked the community to help in this effort by nominating alumni who’ve made a difference in their lives.
The college wants to celebrate alumni who’ve made a difference in the community, their workplace, to a neighbor or area non-profit group. They may have done well in their career, been a great neighbor, been involved with an area non-profit group or serve in their house of worship, to name just a few. No matter the work or effort, Gateway seeks those who’ve made that positive impact in someone’s life.
“Gateway alums should be recognized for the enrichment they give to our communities, and this is a great way to do so,” said Celeste Henken, Gateway Technical College alumni relations coordinator. “They are the faces we see every day, in everything we do.
“The accomplishments of alumni enrich our community and make it a better place to live, and we want to honor them for that.”
Henken points out that graduate surveys conducted annually show time and again that Gateway grads remain in southeastern Wisconsin to live, work and raise families.
A total of 108 alumni will be recognized in honor of the college celebrating its 108th year of providing life-changing education to students. Gateway’s Alumni Association will oversee the effort. Anyone who has completed a Gateway course is considered to be alumni.
The committee will begin reviewing nominations on April 15 and will close nominations once the 108 have been selected. The names of honorees will be released in fall.
To nominate a deserving alum, go to https://www.gtc.edu/108for108th. For those who don’t have internet access, call Henken at 262-564-2644.
