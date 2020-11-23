Gateway seeking nominations for King Humanitarian Award

Gateway Technical College is taking nominations for its 2021 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award, an annual effort the college undertakes to honor those individuals and groups who work to support the community and exemplify King’s values.

The deadline for submitting nominations is Dec. 9.

Honorees will be recognized at Gateway Technical College’s virtual 27thaAnnual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration program at noon Monday, Jan. 18, for exemplifying the principles of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and serving the causes of equality, justice, freedom and peace.

Individuals may nominate a living resident or organization of Racine, Kenosha or Walworth counties who instills pride within the community and inspires others.

The award will go to students, adults and organizations distinguished for humanitarian contributions to society in his or her school, business or profession, as well as dedication to volunteerism or philanthropic life’s work.

The form can be found at: https://bit.ly/Humanitarian2021.

For more information, contact Jacqueline Morris, 262-564-3032 or morrisj@gtc.edu.

