Gateway announces King humanitarians

He has helped city youth by steering them toward positive activities such as cooking, learning chess, playing ping-pong and doing computer work to help them focus on positive activities and build their skills for work and education.

Bennett’s nominator said he “is a young black activist who is highly regarded amongst his peers. Younger members of the Kenosha community follow Greg’s lead when he plans peaceful community marches, holds community outings and Get Out the Vote events. Greg is an up-and-coming leader in Kenosha and his message of change appeals to the younger generation.”

Founded by Jamie Stilling-Stepp, Seeds of Hope is a nonprofit organization based out of Elkhorn, providing a positive and structured program to meet the needs of developmentally disabled youth and adults. The group uses horticulture and recreation to plant seeds of possibilities in everyone.