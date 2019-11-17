Gateway accepting nominations for King award

RACINE — Gateway Technical College announced it is taking nominations for its 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Humanitarian Award, including opening up the awards to area organizations that work to support the community and exemplify King’s values.
The Dr. Martin Luther King Celebration Committee chose to add the organization category as a way to recognize those groups which have gone above and beyond their basic mission to serve others.
“We know and realize there are those groups out there, and we wanted to be able to recognize them for their great work in exemplifying Dr. King’s values, too,” said Jacqueline Morris, Dr. Martin Luther King Humanitarian Committee chairperson and college vice president, Human Resources.
Honorees will be recognized at Gateway Technical College’s 26th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration program at noon Jan. 20.
Honorees will receive an award at the annual event for exemplifying the principles of King and serving the causes of equality, justice, freedom and peace.
Individuals may nominate a living resident or organization of Racine, Kenosha or Walworth counties who instills pride within the community and inspires others. The award will go to students, adults and organizations distinguished for humanitarian contributions to society in his or her school, business or profession, as well as dedication to volunteerism or philanthropic life’s work.
The deadline for submitting nominations is Nov. 30. The form can be found at Gateway’s website, gtc.edu/mlk. For more information, contact Jacqueline Morris at 262-564-3032.