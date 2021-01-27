Gateway academies offer high-schoolers way to start college and career early

Welder Jacob Allender says it felt great to earn a high school diploma the same time as a college diploma.
That’s because the 2020 Waterford High School graduate earned a Gateway Technical College welding technical diploma the same time as his high school degree through one of the college’s high school academies.
The best part? Because he went through the academy, Allender earned his college diploma without cost and has already entered his career as a welder. He’s recently been accepted to the Boilermakers Union and is well on his way to a new career less than a year out of high school.
“For me, this feels awesome,” Allender says. “Not a lot of people can say they earned their high school and college diploma at the same time. It’s awesome that I already have a job in my career while people I know are still going to college. It’s pretty nice.”
Save time, money
The academies have continued to rise in popularity and offerings over the past few years, and several Racine County students are involved in the academies right now.
“Students save time and money,” says Katie Graf, Gateway director of high school partnerships. “By the time they complete the academy they will have earned college credit. Even if they don’t earn a degree, all will have earned college credentials which they can then apply to their future education, and also show any potential employer. It’s a great opportunity for students to jump start their college and career while still in high school.”
Graf says for those interested, enrollment for the 2021-22 academic year is currently underway. Students will train at Gateway’s Racine Campus as well as its SC Johnson iMET Center in Sturtevant in such offerings as criminal justice, IT-data analytics, SMART manufacturing and welding programs. Academies are also held in Kenosha and Walworth counties.
High schools are responsible for tuition, fees, books and material costs with the exception of the SMART Manufacturing Academy, which is paid for through a private donor.
Graf says many academy students save $2,000 in college tuition costs and can apply those credits toward a Gateway — or other college — degree. She says for the 2019-20 academic year, 35 students from across Gateway’s three-county district earned a total of 567 credits in the academies, saving $113,404.
Graf also says academies provide training in high-demand career fields which allow many students begin their careers early in such fields as computer numeric control, automated manufacturing and information technology.
Makenna Glassman is one such student, who completed her welding degree last year and has already worked in that industry. The Union Grove High School senior says she will continue to seek more opportunities in the future.
“I think if I hadn’t taken that opportunity to be in the academy, there would be little chance I would have gone to college this early,” says Glassman. “I know that was the case for a lot of the other students in the class, too.”