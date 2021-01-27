Gateway academies offer high-schoolers way to start college and career early

Welder Jacob Allender says it felt great to earn a high school diploma the same time as a college diploma.

That’s because the 2020 Waterford High School graduate earned a Gateway Technical College welding technical diploma the same time as his high school degree through one of the college’s high school academies.

The best part? Because he went through the academy, Allender earned his college diploma without cost and has already entered his career as a welder. He’s recently been accepted to the Boilermakers Union and is well on his way to a new career less than a year out of high school.

“For me, this feels awesome,” Allender says. “Not a lot of people can say they earned their high school and college diploma at the same time. It’s awesome that I already have a job in my career while people I know are still going to college. It’s pretty nice.”

Save time, money

The academies have continued to rise in popularity and offerings over the past few years, and several Racine County students are involved in the academies right now.