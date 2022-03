RACINE — Volunteers are needed in clearing the hillside in preparation to plant a community garden at Focus on Community, 1240 Washington Ave.

Work days will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays, March 26 and April 2.

If possible, volunteers are asked to bring gardening tools including rakes and string trimmers. They should also bring gardening gloves. For more information, call 262-672-0155 or email ssimonsen@focusracine.org.

