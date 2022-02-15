RACINE — Northwinds Gallery, 1700 N. Main St., is accepting artists for its March "Basket & Bowl Show." People can visit the gallery for an entry form; there is no entry fee. For more information, call 262-639-1387.
Gallery puts out call for artists
