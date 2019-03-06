RACINE — United Way of Racine County invites nonprofit organizations serving Racine County to participate in Do More 24 Racine from noon Thursday, May 16, to noon Friday, May 17.
Do More 24 is designed to engage volunteers and raise as much money as possible for local nonprofits in 24 hours. It is powered by United Way of Racine County and is free to participating nonprofits. This community-wide event celebrates the spirit of giving and the collective effort it takes to strengthen our local nonprofits and better serve the community.
This is an opportunity for local organizations to expand its fundraising opportunities and partner with new organizations and supporters to serve the community as a collective. Last year, more than 60 participating nonprofits raised a collective total of more than $35,000 to support its work in our community.
To sign up, go to www.domore24racine.org. Registration will remain open until April 26. Go to www.domore24racine.org/info/trainings to sign up and view other Do More 24 tips and tricks.
