Fundraiser to raise awareness of domestic violence

Bethany Apartments logo

RACINE — Bethany Apartments is asking everyone to dust off their running — or walking — shoes and prepare to collectively walk across the United States in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.

Officially titled Raising Hope 2022 Challenge, this event will be a virtual walk across the country that takes place throughout October. Runners/walkers can register on a website set up for that purpose starting Oct. 1. Participants will also be able to record the number of steps they have taken and the amount of money they have raised on the site. Walkers can sign up individually or as part of a team. The cost to participate is $40.

This virtual walk/run encompasses nearly 3,000 miles or about 6 million steps collectively.

Proceeds from the event will be used to further Bethany’s mission of offering survivors of domestic abuse and their families the resources needed to live, heal and grow in a supportive, safe and secure environment.

For more information, go to bethanyapartments.org.

These fall treats could go a long way in boosting your immune system

