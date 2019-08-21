RACINE — United Way of Racine County’s Women United is currently accepting funding requests for local programs focusing on women and children.
Women United supports United Way of Racine County's focus of building an educated workforce by providing funding opportunities to programs aiding in the development of the workforce of today and tomorrow. Annual grants from Women United’s Brighter Future Fund, which raises funds separate from United Way’s annual campaign, are available for programs that support family financial stability, school readiness and on-time graduation.
Funding Guidelines are:
- Applications must be submitted by a 501(c)(3) organization
- Programs must be held in Racine County
- Funding requests should not exceed $1,500
Applications must adhere to one or more of Women United’s focus areas:
- School readiness: early childhood literacy
- Family financial literacy: budgeting, planning
- Financial coaching and on-time graduation: Mentoring and tutoring students.
To apply, go to www.unitedwayracine.org/women-united-brighter-future-fund-grant-applications. Applications are being accepted through Aug. 30.
Grant awards will be available Oct. 15 and need to be used by May 30.
Women United is a global force of nearly 70,000 women representing United Ways from across the country, all dedicated to effecting change in their local communities. Members are mobilized and inspired to become powerful philanthropists.
