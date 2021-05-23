Fun and (mostly) free physical activity opportunities in Racine County for all ages

You’ve heard of the “COVID 15,” right? Now you’re thinking, “Wait, it’s COVID-19 Amy.”
The “COVID 15” is a light-hearted reference to the “freshman 15,” suggesting that college freshman gain weight their first year as they exercise — pun-intended — food freedom, often consuming mostly processed foods. The “COVID 15” is similar, suggesting weight gain among many populations due to a decrease in physical activity and changes in diet. While that may have not happened to all of us, studies show that physical activity has decreased for over 50% of kids since COVID-19 began.
Physical activity helps us to feel our best. It is recommended that adults get 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week or 75 minutes of vigorous activity combined with muscle-strengthening activities, while children need one hour per day, or 420 minutes, in comparison.
Moderate-intensity aerobic activity can include brisk walking, riding a bike, pushing a lawn mower, raking and more, while vigorous activity can include riding a bike quickly, swimming, jogging, running, playing sports such as basketball, soccer or singles tennis and more. Muscle-strengthening activities can include lifting weights, heavy gardening such as digging and shoveling, or doing exercises that use your own body weight like push-ups, sit-ups and some forms of yoga.
Benefits
According to the CDC, getting enough physical activity has many benefits including:
- Reduced health risks for cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome
- Reduced likelihood of fractures and falling via strengthened bones and muscles
- Improved thinking, learning and judgement skills as you age
- Improved thinking and cognition for children 6 to 13 years old
- Reduced risk of depression and anxiety
- Improved sleep
- Increased chance of living longer (or increased longevity and quality of life)
- Weight management
Get outside
Spring, summer, fall or winter, Racine County is brimming with beautiful locations to be physically active. For local activities, you can check the Real Racine website. Some local outdoor locations that are free of charge include:
- North Beach
- River Bend Nature Center
- Eco-Justice Center
- Caledonia Conservancy
- Pike River Trail System
- Johnson Park
- The REC Center
- Cliffside Park
- Quarry Lake Park
- Any and all Racine County parks
In the words of the great John Muir, “I only went out for a walk, and finally concluded to stay out till sundown, for going out, I found, was really going in.” My hope for our community is that by going out, we will go “in,” improving not only our physical health but also our emotional health, which are more interdependent than many think. As you’ll see below, physical activity has been shown to reduce depression and anxiety as well as improve mood and self-esteem but, unfortunately, is an often-overlooked intervention when taking care of our mental health. During the pandemic, many of us may be feeling more lethargic than normal so consider this a challenge to get up, get out and move your body.
StrongBodies
Extension’s FoodWIse program, part of the Health and Well-Being Institute of UW-Madison, encourages more movement in our lessons for all ages. A newer initiative is our StrongBodies series, a sixteen lesson strength building curriculum currently being piloted with seniors with low and limited incomes. The goal of the program is to incrementally strengthen participants so they can continue to live independently, accomplishing everyday tasks such as getting up without issue, carrying and putting away groceries and opening up food containers. If you are a senior with limited income and interested in such a program, you can call (262) 635-6824 or email jillian.frideres@wisc.edu for more information.
Resources
To learn about other health resources, check out our website, https://kenosha.extension.wisc.edu/nutrition-education. We look forward to continuing to share opportunities for healthy choices in Racine.
CDC: How much physical activity do adults need? Go to cdc.gov/physicalactivity/basics/adults/index.htm.
Exercise for Mental Health: ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC1470658.
Amy Macemon is the healthy communities coordinator and FoodWIse educator in Racine and Kenosha counties for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension.