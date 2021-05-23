Fun and (mostly) free physical activity opportunities in Racine County for all ages

Get outside

In the words of the great John Muir, “I only went out for a walk, and finally concluded to stay out till sundown, for going out, I found, was really going in.” My hope for our community is that by going out, we will go “in,” improving not only our physical health but also our emotional health, which are more interdependent than many think. As you’ll see below, physical activity has been shown to reduce depression and anxiety as well as improve mood and self-esteem but, unfortunately, is an often-overlooked intervention when taking care of our mental health. During the pandemic, many of us may be feeling more lethargic than normal so consider this a challenge to get up, get out and move your body.