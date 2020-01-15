Fuller-Scott is keynote speaker for King event

KENOSHA — Katina Fuller-Scott, senior director of strategy, measurement and analysis for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee, will be the keynote speaker at Gateway Technical College’s 26th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration at noon Monday, Jan. 20, in the Madrigrano Auditorium of the Conference Center on its Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave.

This year’s theme is “Hindsight is 20/20: Envision the Future.” Doors open at 11:30 a.m. The program will run until 1 p.m.

Gateway will also honor this year’s Dr. King Humanitarian award winners, Deontrae Mayfield as well as the Kiwanis Club of West Racine.

The event this year will highlight the importance of family. In addition to the Humanitarian awards, Gateway will also honor Dream Keepers — the winners of the Peace Mentor, Kenosha Kindness Week and Peace Maker awards — at the free public event.

