CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, will host the first Full Moon Paddle of the year at 7:30 p.m. Monday, June 17.

Participants will experience the peace of nature at sunset as they float on the darkening river. They will then gather around a campfire for a s’mores bar and live acoustic music under the full moon. Paddlers may bring their own beverage.

Costs are $30 or $25 for members. Non-paddling guests may attend the campfire for $10. Reservations are required by calling 262-639-1515 or send email to  info@RiverBendNatureCenterRacine.org.

Additional Full Moon Paddles are scheduled for July 16, Aug. 15 and Sept. 13.

Canoes and kayaks are also available for rent from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, go to www.RiverBendRacine.org.

