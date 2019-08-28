CALEDONIA — River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road, will host a Full Moon Paddle from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.
Participants will experience the peace of nature at sunset as they float on the darkening river. They will then gather around a campfire for a s’mores bar and hear live acoustic music. Paddlers may bring their own beverage.
Costs are $30 or $25 for members. Non-paddling guests may attend the campfire for $10. Reservations are required by calling 262-639-1515 or send email to info@RiverBendNatureCenterRacine.org.
