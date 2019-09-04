STURTEVANT — The seventh annual Friends of the Poor Walk/Run will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, through the grounds of St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3126 95th St. Registration for the one-mile walk/run is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. and 15 minutes before the walk begins. A prayer service begins at 10 a.m. and is followed by a social at 10:45 a.m.
The walk serves as the culmination of the Seven Days of Service (Sept. 22-29) celebrating the human concerns efforts of the Catholic parishes east of I-94 as a part of the 175th anniversary observance of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee.
Proceeds will benefit the St. Vincent de Paul Society’s programs and the two conferences (chapters) that serve the Racine area poor and needy: St. Therese of Calcutta Conference (northside) and Our Lady of Guadalupe Conference (southside), as well as the Racine County SVDP Council, including the food pantry at 926 La Salle St. (Racine SVDP Center) and the weekly Tuesday evening meal program at the old St. Rose School site on Grand Avenue.
For more information, call Don Mueller at 262-456-4345, or Bill Frayer at 262-633-7887 or 262-945-1095.
