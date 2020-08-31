 Skip to main content
Free yoga classes extended into fall
Free yoga classes extended into fall

Free yoga classes will extend through fall at the end of Christopher Columbus Causeway.

RACINE — Due to its popularity, the Downtown Racine Corp.’s Bend and Brew free outdoor yoga has been extended through the fall until weather will not permit it.

The sessions are held at Reefpoint Marina’s grassy park area at the very end of Christopher Columbus Causeway. Yoga sessions, which are led by Yoga Roots Racine staff, will be offered from 6 to 7 p.m. and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays. After every session, participants will receive a certificate to use towards a free coffee or beer at participating businesses.

Sessions will be led with people of all ages and skill levels in mind. People should  bring their own yoga mat or towel and water. Masks are not required as social distancing of 6 feet is enforced.

People should arrive five to 10 minutes early to sign in. Donations are accepted for the instructor. Cancellation announcements will be posted on the DRC Facebook page.

