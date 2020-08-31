Free yoga classes extended into fall

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Due to its popularity, the Downtown Racine Corp.’s Bend and Brew free outdoor yoga has been extended through the fall until weather will not permit it.

The sessions are held at Reefpoint Marina’s grassy park area at the very end of Christopher Columbus Causeway. Yoga sessions, which are led by Yoga Roots Racine staff, will be offered from 6 to 7 p.m. and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays. After every session, participants will receive a certificate to use towards a free coffee or beer at participating businesses.

Sessions will be led with people of all ages and skill levels in mind. People should bring their own yoga mat or towel and water. Masks are not required as social distancing of 6 feet is enforced.

People should arrive five to 10 minutes early to sign in. Donations are accepted for the instructor. Cancellation announcements will be posted on the DRC Facebook page.

