Free transportation available for veterans

RACINE — Disabled American Veterans offers free transportation service to veterans who are ambulatory and who have a scheduled medical appointment Monday through Thursday at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine and the VA (Zablocki) Medical Center in Milwaukee.

Through the Transportation Network, DAV volunteers drive sick and disabled veterans to and from VA medical facilities for treatment. An appointment is required by calling Patti Davis, DAV transportation coordinator, at 262-993-4879. Volunteer drivers are urgently needed in taking veterans to their appointments and are asked to call Davis.

For more information, go to http://dav-wi.org.

