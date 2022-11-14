Free Thanksgiving dinner returns to Festival Hall

RACINE — The 13th annual Dan & Rays Rendering Thanks free Thanksgiving Day feast will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.

Dan Johnson of Danny’s Meats/Catering by Danny at Hickory Hall and Ray Stibeck of Route 20 will again host the annual dinner.

A traditional Thanksgiving buffet style meal will be served along with beverages and an assortment of desserts. Carryouts and a sit-down meal will be provided.

Entertainment featured throughout the day will include singer Cheryl McCrary, Dan the One Man Band, dance teams, various special guests and football on the big screen.

Nonperishable food items will be accepted at the door to benefit the Racine County Food Bank.

To make a donation or help with sponsorship, people can scan the QR code via Venmo @route20cares. Checks payable to Route 20 Cares can be mailed to Route 20, 14001 Washington Ave., Sturtevant, WI 53177; or Danny’s Meats, 1317 4 Mile Road, Racine, WI 53402. A $50 donation will help cover the cost to feed a family of 10, or $20 to help feed a family of four. Sponsor names will be listed on the placemats. Cash donations will also be accepted at the door.

Volunteers will be needed to help serve and assist guests. To volunteer or sponsor a table, call Danny's Meats at 262-554-5440, Route 20 at 262-898-7900 or email rte20rocks@yahoo.com.

For more information, go to facebook.com/renderingthanksracine.