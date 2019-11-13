You are the owner of this article.
Free Thanksgiving dinner at First Church of God
Free Thanksgiving dinner at First Church of God

RACINE — First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., will offer a traditional Thanksgiving dinner from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, for those alone or unable to prepare a meal for themselves or their family.

People are asked to make a reservation by Friday, Nov. 22, by calling 262-634-1463 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Transportation will be available. People should leave a name, address and telephone number and their call will be returned as soon as possible.

