Free Thanksgiving dinner at First Church of God

RACINE — First Church of God, 1650 Lathrop Ave., will offer a traditional Thanksgiving dinner from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, for those alone or unable to prepare a meal for themselves or their family.
People are asked to make a reservation by Friday, Nov. 22, by calling 262-634-1463 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Transportation will be available. People should leave a name, address and telephone number and their call will be returned as soon as possible.