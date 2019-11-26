Free Thanksgiving Day feast returns to Festival Hall Thursday
Free Thanksgiving Day feast returns to Festival Hall Thursday

RACINE — Dan Johnson of Danny’s Meats and Ray Stibeck of Route 20 will host the 10th annual free Thanksgiving Day feast from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St.

The buffet dinner will include pot roast as a new entrée along with turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, corn, stuffing, gravy, cranberries, rolls, beverages, juice bar and assortment of desserts including traditional pumpkin pie.

Entertainment will include singer Cheryl McCrary, Dan the One Man Band, Liamani Sings, The Suburban Pentecost, Melinda Hadley Vision of Hope, Dance Arts Center, dance teams and special guests. There will also be family activities including children’s crafts, face painting, guest speakers and football on the big screen.

In conjunction with this event, Route 20 Cares will conduct a food drive for the Racine County Food Bank. Attendees are encouraged to donate nonperishable food items at the door.

