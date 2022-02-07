Free tax filing services available through VITA

RACINE — United Way of Racine County invites eligible Racine County taxpayers to get their taxes done at no charge, in-person or virtually, with the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program.

VITA utilizes IRS-certified volunteers to provide free tax filing and preparation to low-to-moderate income individuals and families. United Way has managed the program in Racine County since 2017; during that time, VITA has returned more than $3.8 million to the community through completed tax returns.

This year, VITA will offer a mix of in-person and virtual services. Taxpayers who wish to get their taxes done in person can sign up for one of VITA’s three in-person sites at UnitedWayRacine.org/VITA or via phone at 262-383-2555. This year, VITA will have in-person sites at Workforce Solutions, the Racine Public Library and Case High School-Academies of Racine. Masks and social distancing are required. In-person VITA sites can file tax returns for this year and back to 2016 for any individual with an income of $66,000 or less.

Similar to previous years, the City of Racine will waive parking fees at the library during VITA site operational hours.

VITA is also offering a variety of virtual tax services. Drop-off services are an option for taxpayers who don’t want to use a completely virtual option and don’t mind waiting up to one week for their return to be completed. Clients can schedule an appointment to drop off tax documents and begin the filing process. VITA volunteers will use text messaging and phone calls to communicate with the taxpayer. The client will be notified when their return is finished and can elect to sign and file electronically or in-person.

Those who qualify can also get their taxes done by VITA volunteers through the virtual option using the GetYourRefund software. This option walks taxpayers through a series of questions and steps to upload key tax documents. After the client submits their documents, a VITA volunteer will schedule a virtual intake interview with the client. The completed return will also be sent to the client virtually. Taxpayers can use the virtual option to file returns as far back as 2018. Taxpayers who want to file their taxes on their own, have an income of up to $73,000 and have a return out of scope for VITA, can use MyFreeTaxes to file their state and federal taxes for free.

Employers, community partners or service providers interested in bringing VITA services to their location have the option of scheduling a popup VITA site or customizing the services offered to meet the needs of their staff and/or clients.

All of these options are explained and can be accessed at UnitedWayRacine.org/VITA.

