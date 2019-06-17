RACINE — Emphasizing the importance of nutritious meals to children during the summer months, Emaus ELCA Neighborhood Camps, Living Faith Lutheran Church, Lutheran Church of the Resurrection and the Siena Catholic Schools of Racine all announce the sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program.
The Summer Food Service Program, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, provides nutritious meals to children during the summer, when free and reduced-price school meals are typically unavailable.
Free meals will be made available to children 18 years of age and under. People more than 18 years of age who are determined by a state or local public educational agency to be mentally or physically disabled, and who also participate in a public or private nonprofit school program during the regular school year, may receive free meals as well.
Emaus ELCA will be serving free meals at the following locations: Emaus ELCA, 1925 Summit Ave.; Living Faith Lutheran Church, 2915 Wright Ave.; and Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St. Breakfast will be served from 8-9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:15 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Monday-Thursday from June 17-July 18.
Siena Catholic Schools will be serving free meals at John Paul II Academy, 2023 Northwestern Ave. Beginning weekdays on June 27 and ending July 25. A grab and go breakfast will be available from 8—8:15 a.m. and lunch will be served from 12-12:30 p.m. The program will be closed on July 4-5 due to the holiday.
