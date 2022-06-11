 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free movie day for disabled youth June 16

KENOSHA — Society’s Assets will host a free movie day to kickoff GameAble, a new program in Kenosha County.

GameAble is a regularly scheduled gathering that combines peer support and recreation for youth and adults ages 14 to 25 with any disability.

Movie day will be held from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Tinseltown Movie Theater, 7107 70th Court. The PG-13 movie is “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” Closed captioning and audio descriptive headsets will be available.

Registration is required as seating is limited. One free ticket per person ages 14 to 25 with a disability can be reserved by emailing Pauline Lorenz at plorenz@societysassets.org or calling 262-925-6099.

