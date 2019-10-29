{{featured_button_text}}

MOUNT PLEASANT — Free "Medicare Advantage Insurance Seminars" including a powerpoint presentation of a detailed comparison and analysis of the Medicare Advantage plans available to Racine County residents will be held at 10:30 a.m. Mondays, Nov. 12 and 26, at Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive.

For more information, contact Roger Lacock at rlacock@hotmail.com or Vin Pagliaro at roaminroman931@yahoo.com.

