 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Free haircuts for youth available Aug. 31

  • 0

RACINE — The Black Arts Council of Racine and the NAACP Racine Branch will host the second annual back to school haircut event from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the NAACP building, 1633 Racine St. More than 35 youth received free haircuts from local barbers at the first event in 2021.

There will also be a limited supply of book bags and school supplies available for those getting haircuts.

To register or make a donation, contact April Harris at 262-417-6951 or Dwight Mosby at 262-880-5574.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pet festival Sept. 10 at Island Park

Pet festival Sept. 10 at Island Park

RACINE — Billy’s Posse Inc. announces it's bringing Racine’s first pet festival to the city. The goal is to bring pet services to the communit…

Ask Mr. Dad: Getting through a rocky start

Ask Mr. Dad: Getting through a rocky start

Dear Mr. Dad: My first baby is due in a few months, but I'm going to miss the birth. I've been out of work for more than a year and just landed a great job. The problem is I need to go across the country for a six-week training that starts on my baby's due date. The company is very family-friendly, but this session is mandatory. We burned through our savings while I was unemployed, and I'm afraid that if I pass up this job, it could take months or longer to get another one. Of course, I'm sad to miss my baby's birth, but I'm especially worried about my wife. She's very supportive, but I know this is going to be hard on her. I'm feeling really guilty. Is there anything I can do?

Watch Now: Related Video

These thrift store items are worth purchasing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News