Free haircuts for youth available Aug. 31

RACINE — The Black Arts Council of Racine and the NAACP Racine Branch will host the second annual back to school haircut event from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the NAACP building, 1633 Racine St. More than 35 youth received free haircuts from local barbers at the first event in 2021.
There will also be a limited supply of book bags and school supplies available for those getting haircuts.
To register or make a donation, contact April Harris at 262-417-6951 or Dwight Mosby at 262-880-5574.