Free food available at mobile food pantry

RACINE — Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin will host a mobile food pantry from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive.

This program brings healthy food directly to high-need areas. Refrigerated trucks transport the food in pre-packed boxes or through a farmer’s market-style distribution where clients take what they need at no charge. Clients will need to bring reusable bags, boxes or carts.

For more information, call the Bryant Center at 262-636-9235

