RACINE — The City of Racine has scheduled a free e-waste recycling and disposal event on Saturday, May 11, at the Southside Industrial Park, 1800 S. Memorial Drive.

The City of Racine charges the disposal of tires, microwaves, televisions, computer monitors, freon appliances and non-freon goods. Last summer the city held its first free drop-off event, which garnered widespread interest and participation from city residents.

The event is intended for City of Racine residents only and will require proof of residency such as a driver’s license, utility bill or property tax bill. The City’s Pearl Street Facility will be open, but normal fees will be charged for any items brought to the Pearl Street site.

No commercial or business drop-offs are allowed and a limit of eight tires per resident will be enforced.

